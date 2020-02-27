Nearly 40% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona due to coronavirus, study shows

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new study found people may be skeptical of Corona beer because it shares part of its name with the virus making people ill across the world.

5W Public Relations, an independently-owned PR agency, conducted a phone survey of 737 U.S. residents who considered themselves beer drinkers this week.

The survey revealed 38 percent of beer-drinking Americans would not buy Corona under any circumstances now. Among those who said they usually drink Corona, only 4 percent said they would stop drinking Corona. Fourteen percent said they wouldn’t order Corona in a public venue.

Meanwhile, 16 percent of beer-drinking Americans were confused about whether Corona beer is related to the coronavirus. We’ll save you some time: it’s not.

The beer brand, which is the third most popular beer in the United States gets its name from the sun’s corona. But according to 5WPR, the trends data provider SEMrush shows there has been a consistent uptick in searches for “corona beer virus” and “beer coronavirus” over the past few weeks.

“While the brand has claimed that consumers understand there’s no linkage between the virus and the beer company, this is a disaster for the Corona brand,” 5WPR Founder and CEO Ronn Torossian said. “After all, what brand wants to be linked to a virus which is killing people worldwide?”

The beer brand’s purchase intent among American adults has dipped to the lowest in two years, according to data from YouGov.

LATEST BY THE NUMBERS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Solar customers left in the dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar customers left in the dark"

Largo man accused of killing mom, stepsister with a machete during argument about money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo man accused of killing mom, stepsister with a machete during argument about money"

Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Deep-fried 'everything' available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep-fried 'everything' available at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs"

Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

Hillsborough County leaders preparing for threat of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County leaders preparing for threat of Coronavirus"

a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon"

Heartdance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartdance"

Human Trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human Trafficking"

Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss