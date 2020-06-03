National trust in law enforcement drops amid protests, report finds

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – At the end of a week full of civil unrest across the United States after the death of George Floyd, trust in law enforcement is on the decline, a new national survey says.

Protestors have mobilized across the country and around Tampa Bay, eager for dialogue with law enforcement.

Data firm Elucd Blockwise asked 6,416 Americans for their opinions on the subject of policing and public safety weekly since May 11.

According to the report, 58 percent of those surveyed say they felt listened to by police – a 6 percent decrease from the previous week.

The largest decrease in a subgroup of those surveyed was among those aged 18 to 34, which dropped 20 points, where only 24 percent felt listened to by police.

That same age group reported feeling significantly less safe in the days following, with the number of those feeling unsafe jumping 54 points in a week from 9 percent to 63 percent.

In the week since Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, black respondents were more than two times more likely – 34 percent – than their white counterparts – 13 percent – to not feel as if law enforcement treated them with respect.

Black Americans also reported feeling less safe than prior to the death of George Floyd with an increase of 22 percent between the two weeks.

“We’re seeing that now, as ever, the importance of building trust between police and those they serve cannot be understated,” Michael Simon, CEO of Elucd, said. “This data gives us a concrete metric to understand how Americans are feeling at this moment, and we hope our surveys give voice to those across the country and a tool for decision-makers to take these voices seriously.”

