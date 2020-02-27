National Strawberry Day: How strawberries help Florida economy

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla (WFLA) – National Strawberry Day is Thursday, and it’s a day for Floridians to celebrate in a big way.

As Florida residents prepare for the 72nd year of the Strawberry Festival to begin this weekend in Plant City, now is a better time than ever to learn a little bit more about Florida’s thriving strawberry industry.

With the second-highest strawberry production in the country – just after California – Florida has more than 8,000 acres of strawberry fields, according to the Florida Strawberry Growers Association.

Plant City is known as the “Winter Strawberry Capital of the World” because it grows more than three-quarters of the country’s winter strawberries. 

Florida’s strawberry season runs from Thanksgiving to the end of March, which is when strawberries are least expensive.

According to a state agricultural overview, the value of Florida’s strawberry production in 2018 was $281,750,000.

The University of Illinois says 94 percent of United States households consume strawberries, which provide Vitamin C. Nationally, Americans eat 3.4 pounds per person of fresh strawberries a year, according to the USDA.

You can learn more about this year’s 11-day Strawberry Festival celebration here.

LATEST BY THE NUMBERS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon"

Heartdance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartdance"

Human Trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human Trafficking"

Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped"

the Vipers head coach on the upcoming game against the DC Defenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the upcoming game against the DC Defenders"

Florida Strawberry Festival brings longtime traditions, new treats to Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Strawberry Festival brings longtime traditions, new treats to Plant City"

St. Pete PD, ATF press conference on wanted 'dangerous' fugitive

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete PD, ATF press conference on wanted 'dangerous' fugitive"

Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry"

Bucs looking at quarterback options at 2020 Scouting Combine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs looking at quarterback options at 2020 Scouting Combine"

SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss