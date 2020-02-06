Live Now
Strong thunderstorms expected overnight with cold front

Most Tampa Bay hospitals get high ratings in federal report

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LAKELAND REGIONAL_1540317385328.jpg.jpg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area hospitals are finding out if they made the grade in a new federal report.

In its new “Hospital Compare” report, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid evaluated 4,586 hospitals across the country, including 218 in Florida. Ratings were based on seven metrics including readmission rates, patient experiences and timeliness of care, among other things.

Hospital rankings

Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Only two Tampa Bay area hospitals got the top rating of five stars: Sarasota Memorial Hospital and AdventHealth Hospital Wesley Chapel. They were two of just ten in the state to receive that rating.

Other Florida hospitals that received five stars are:

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Hospital in Port St. Joe
  • Baptist Medical Center – Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center – Nassau
  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • Mariners Hospital in Tavernier
  • Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville
  • Viera Hospital in Melbourne

Only about 5 percent of the hospitals evaluated received five stars. The majority received either three or four stars. That’s what most Tampa Bay hospitals received as well.

At least three bay area hospitals received one star including Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Winter Haven Hospital and Bayfront Health Brooksville.

Find find the full list of all 4,586 hospital ratings here.

LATEST ‘BY THE NUMBERS’ HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Search for graves in Pinellas County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for graves in Pinellas County"

Nikita Kucherov will skate in his 500th NHL game on Thursday against the Penguins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nikita Kucherov will skate in his 500th NHL game on Thursday against the Penguins"

Lightning prepare for Pens without Rutta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lightning prepare for Pens without Rutta"

'It's like a therapy': Florida inmates train shelter dogs in new program

Thumbnail for the video titled "'It's like a therapy': Florida inmates train shelter dogs in new program"

Eagle 8 HD video of Highlands Co. landfill fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eagle 8 HD video of Highlands Co. landfill fire"

Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection"

Highlands County landfill fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlands County landfill fire"

New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair"

Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School"

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss