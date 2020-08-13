Most Floridians want a statewide mask mandate, USF survey finds

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Floridians believe a statewide mask mandate would be beneficial, according to a new survey from the University of South Florida.
Researchers with USF’s School of Public Affairs conducted a statewide survey of 600 Floridians between July 30 and Aug. 10 to measure emergency preparedness, as well as general opinions regarding the COVID-19 public health crisis and related policy issues.
Responses came from across the state. Here’s where those surveyed, lived:
- Northeast Florida-14%
- Tampa Bay Metro-17%
- Southwest Florida-11%
- Orlando/Daytona-18%
- Palm Beach/Treasure Coast-10%
- Southeast Florida-23%
- Northwest Florida-7%
An overwhelming majority of those surveyed, 83%, said they would support a statewide mask mandate, with 73% indicating that they would “Strongly Support” it.
Among the initial findings of the survey, 83% of respondents believe that prevention guidelines encouraged by public health officials, such as wearing a mask in public and practicing social distancing, are effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
As the school year approaches, another hot topic for debate was having children return to classrooms for the fall semester. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said that they would support a statewide decision to remain out of the classroom for fall, with 54% responding that they would “strongly support” doing do.
So far, Florida has had 557,137 cases of coronavirus and counting, including 32,537 hospitalizations and more than 9,000 deaths.