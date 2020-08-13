Most Floridians want a statewide mask mandate, USF survey finds

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, July 12, 2020, vehicles wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site at the Miami Beach Convention Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach, Fla. As coronavirus cases surge in hard-hit Florida, so do the turnaround times for test results. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Floridians believe a statewide mask mandate would be beneficial, according to a new survey from the University of South Florida.

Researchers with USF’s School of Public Affairs conducted a statewide survey of 600 Floridians between July 30 and Aug. 10 to measure emergency preparedness, as well as general opinions regarding the COVID-19 public health crisis and related policy issues.

Responses came from across the state. Here’s where those surveyed, lived:

  • Northeast Florida-14%
  • Tampa Bay Metro-17%
  • Southwest Florida-11%
  • Orlando/Daytona-18%
  • Palm Beach/Treasure Coast-10%
  • Southeast Florida-23%
  • Northwest Florida-7%

An overwhelming majority of those surveyed, 83%, said they would support a statewide mask mandate, with 73% indicating that they would “Strongly Support” it.

Among the initial findings of the survey, 83% of respondents believe that prevention guidelines encouraged by public health officials, such as wearing a mask in public and practicing social distancing, are effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

As the school year approaches, another hot topic for debate was having children return to classrooms for the fall semester. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said that they would support a statewide decision to remain out of the classroom for fall, with 54% responding that they would “strongly support” doing do.

So far, Florida has had 557,137 cases of coronavirus and counting, including 32,537 hospitalizations and more than 9,000 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss