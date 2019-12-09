More than 700,000 trips made on e-scooters in Tampa so far

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Since their debut in Tampa nearly six months ago, Tampa’s residents and visitors alike had tracked more than 700,000 trips on e-scooters.

Through the city’s year-long Shared Motorized Scooter Pilot Program, multiple companies—including Bird, Lime, and Uber— will gather data of riding habits and trends among people in Tampa to create a more permanent, affordable mobility plan within city limits.

The electric mode of transportation is polarizing within the city. While its difficult to go anywhere downtown without seeing a few of the 2,400 e-scooters allowed zipping around, some social media responses show that some locals are less than thrilled.

I'm all for these new scooters in #Tampa, but can we get some guidelines? Asking for the piles left in bushes, the guy I saw riding in the middle of the street & blow through a red light, and a guy using it in a drive-thru. @CityofTampa @ridespin @BirdRide @limebike @JUMPbyUber — ⒹⒶⓃⒾⒺⓁ ⒸⓊⓇⒶ (@TheDanielCura) June 17, 2019

These scooters are causing a ruckus in Tampa pic.twitter.com/y35f3WIJFG — Jen Castrogiovanni (@JenCastrogio) June 8, 2019

Rightly so, perhaps, as more than 50 people were taken to Tampa General Hospital with scooter-related injuries within the first couple of months of the program.

Regardless, other local cities are following suit.

Clearwater is launching a similar, but significantly smaller version of Tampa’s program next year, allowing no more than 200 e-scooters within the city.

In October, St. Petersburg City Council took its own first steps toward emulating Tampa’s scooter program by passing an ordinance to begin its own pilot program in 2020.