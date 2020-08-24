More than 10 schools have coronavirus cases as more students return to Tampa Bay classrooms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most school districts in the Tampa Bay area have returned to classes, either in-person or online this week, but some of those schools have already reported coronavirus cases.

School-related cases have reached 13 so far around Tampa Bay. The bulk of those cases are in Manatee County, where classes resumed last week.

Manatee County schools were among the first in the Tampa Bay area to open, where 1,202 people under the age of 18 have positive COVID-19 tests.

The Manatee County School District did not specifiy if its nine cases were students, faculty or staff.

To date, the state’s department of health has confirmed 48,464 pediatric cases of coronavirus in Florida, including 600 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

As a whole, Florida is managing coronavirus the best it has in months.

State officials on Monday reported a 5.2% positivity rate and the lowest number of new cases in more than two months.

The state has tallied a total of 602,829 infections and 10,397 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

