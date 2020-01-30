Missing children statistics trend down as search for baby Andrew intensifies

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) – A newborn is still missing after Pasco County deputies found his father dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The FDLE issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning after the child was taken from the scene of a triple murder.

Florida currently has eight active AMBER Alerts, ranging from being decades-old to 9-day-old Andrew, who has only been missing since Wednesday.

FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary, reports that total opened missing children cases has dropped dramatically from 3,026 in 2017 to 2,448 in 2018. Last year, the agency handled 2,206 cases.

Many of those missing children cases were solved using AMER Alert.

After its launch in 1997, the “AMBER (America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) Alerts, have assisted in the safe recovery of 967 children.

Below are Florida’s current AMBER Alerts:

Current AMBER Alerts



Andrew Caballeiro MISSING SINCE: 1/28/2020

RACE: White-Hispanic

SEX: Male

MISSING FROM: Miami,FL

Unidentified Female MISSING SINCE: 5/15/2018

RACE: Black

SEX: Female

MISSING FROM: Titusville, FL

Diana Alvarez

MISSING SINCE: 5/29/2016

RACE: White-Hispanic

SEX: Female

MISSING FROM: Fort Myers, FL

HaLeigh Cummings MISSING SINCE: 2/10/2009

RACE: White

SEX: Female

MISSING FROM: Satsuma, FL

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes MISSING SINCE: 12/1/2006

RACE: White

SEX: Male

MISSING FROM: Estero, FL

Trenton Duckett MISSING SINCE: 8/27/2006

RACE: Asian

SEX: Male

MISSING FROM: Leesburg, FL

Jarkeius Adside MISSING SINCE: 10/18/2001

RACE: Black

SEX: Male

MISSING FROM: Miami, FL

Zachary Bernhardt MISSING SINCE: 9/11/2000

RACE: White

SEX: Male

MISSING FROM: Clearwater, FL

Nationally, the number of missing children reported by the FBI has decreased from 424,066 in 2018 to 421,394 in 2019 and baby Andrew is only one of the 4 percent of missing children who have been abducted by family members.

The FBI reports that only 0.1 percent are reported as having been abducted by a stranger while the majority— around 95 percent, are runaways.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says there are 349 children missing in the state. For the full list, click here.

Those with information regarding the child’s whereabouts can call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.

