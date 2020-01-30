Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Missing children statistics trend down as search for baby Andrew intensifies

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) – A newborn is still missing after Pasco County deputies found his father dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The FDLE issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning after the child was taken from the scene of a triple murder.

Florida currently has eight active AMBER Alerts, ranging from being decades-old to 9-day-old Andrew, who has only been missing since Wednesday.

FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary, reports that total opened missing children cases has dropped dramatically from 3,026 in 2017 to 2,448 in 2018. Last year, the agency handled 2,206 cases.

Source: FDLE

Many of those missing children cases were solved using AMER Alert.

After its launch in 1997, the “AMBER (America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) Alerts, have assisted in the safe recovery of 967 children.

Below are Florida’s current AMBER Alerts:

Current AMBER Alerts


Andrew Caballeiro 		MISSING SINCE: 1/28/2020
RACE: White-Hispanic
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Miami,FL

Unidentified Female 		MISSING SINCE: 5/15/2018
RACE: Black
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Titusville, FL

Diana Alvarez
MISSING SINCE: 5/29/2016
RACE: White-Hispanic
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Fort Myers, FL

HaLeigh Cummings 		MISSING SINCE: 2/10/2009
RACE: White
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Satsuma, FL

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes 		MISSING SINCE: 12/1/2006
RACE: White
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Estero, FL

Trenton Duckett 		MISSING SINCE: 8/27/2006
RACE: Asian
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Leesburg, FL

Jarkeius Adside 		MISSING SINCE: 10/18/2001
RACE: Black
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Miami, FL

Zachary Bernhardt		MISSING SINCE: 9/11/2000
RACE: White
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Clearwater, FL

Nationally, the number of missing children reported by the FBI has decreased from 424,066 in 2018 to 421,394 in 2019 and baby Andrew is only one of the 4 percent of missing children who have been abducted by family members.

The FBI reports that only 0.1 percent are reported as having been abducted by a stranger while the majority— around 95 percent, are runaways.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says there are 349 children missing in the state. For the full list, click here.

Those with information regarding the child’s whereabouts can call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.

