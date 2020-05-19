MAP: Tampa Bay’s best high schools ranked by US News and World Report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay high schools are finding out just how well they did this school year in an annual ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

Using both state and federal data, including statistics from the College Board, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate college-prep programs, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,790 public high schools out of more than 24,000 across the United States.

Six factors played a role in the rankings including – among other things – graduation rates, math and reading proficiency on state standardized tests and college preparedness.

The top local school in the WFLA viewing area is Pine View School located in the Osprey area of Sarasota County. Not only was Pine View the top-ranked school in Sarasota County, but it also ranked No. 24 out of the 17,792 high schools across the country that made this year’s list.

Coming in the top spot among all 137 schools in the Tampa metro area is Plant High School. The Advanced Placement participation rate at Plant High School is 82 percent. The graduation rate is 96 percent.

Over the span of an average lifetime, the difference between graduating from high school and dropping out can mean the difference between hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, high school graduates earned an average of $32,000 a year compared with $26,000 for those who did not earn a diploma.