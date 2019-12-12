MAP: 2019 SAT results from Tampa Bay area

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Recently released data from the Florida Department of Education shows which counties in Tampa Bay are making the grade when it comes to this year’s SATs.

The 2019 report – using data compiled by The College Board – shows that 10 local counties were split mostly around the middle of the test’s 400 to 1,600-point range.

Citrus County had the highest average score in the Tampa Bay area at 1,069. However, the county had a small testing population of only 420 students.

Only one point behind was Sarasota County, which had nearly five times the number of students taking the exam.

On the low end of scores, Hardee County’s average among its 234 tests was 844. That made it the lowest-scoring county in the Tampa Bay area.

More than 190,800 high school students across Florida took the exam.

The test average among the 2.2 million students who took the exam nationally was 1,059. that number was down from 2018’s average of 1,068.

Florida’s average was lower, with a combined score of 999, according to The College Board. That score dropped from 1,014 in 2018.

At the University of Florida – one of the state’s most popular schools – the score for the 25th-percentile is significantly higher than the state’s average, and even that of our best-performing local county at 1,240.

