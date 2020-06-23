MAP: 20+ more Tampa Bay bars, restaurants close back up temporarily due to COVID-19

A bottle of hand santizer is shown outside the Park & Rec DTSP Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Three downtown bars within a couple of blocks of one another announced that they’re temporarily closing after staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The recent spike in cases in Florida and around downtown St. Petersburg is causing some restaurants and bars to shut down two weeks after the state gave bars the all-clear to reopen.(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More and more businesses are temporarily closing their doors as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket around the Tampa Bay area.

Though Florida bars and restaurants are not required to close if an employee contracts COVID-19, many like Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe, Caddy’s Treasure Island and Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Bay Pines have chosen to let patrons know about employees who have received positive tests.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse notified guests in a Facebook post on Monday that its Bay Pines location would be closed until further notice.

“We were notified within the past few hours that an employee, with no symptoms, tested positive for Covid 19 [sic] this morning. This individual has not worked in the establishment since Thursday, June 18,” the post read. “The individual is not feeling ill and is ‘asymptomatic.’ Due to this, we have elected to close the restaurant for everyone’s safety.”

While some resturaunts with infected employees are remaining open, here are the local bars and resturaunts that, after the state's reopening, have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar and restaurant owners across the country are navigating uncharted territory when it comes to reopening their businesses.

The James Beard Foundation polled more than 1,400 owners of mostly-independent restaurants. They found only one in five owners in cities that were shut down in April said they were sure that they could sustain their businesses until business returns to normal.

Hillsborough County has nearly 6,100 cases while Pinellas has close to 3,900.

The state’s tally of total coronavirus cases reached higher than 103,500 on Tuesday.

