‘Jurist of historic stature’: Timeline of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career

In this Aug. 19, 2016, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is introduced during the keynote address for the State Bar of New Mexico’s annual meeting in Pojoaque, N.M. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Memorial services began Wednesday for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 at the age of 87.

Ginsburg had a storied career in the United States Justice System. In a statement on Friday, Chief Justice John Roberts called Ginsburg “a jurist of historic stature.”

After her graduation from Cornell University and Harvard University School of Law, Ginsburg jumped into the legal world with both feet. She was initially rejected for a clerk position based on her gender but was able to garner a clerkship position in New York. That job kickstarted decades of legal work.

Her rise to fame brought a nomination by Jimmy Carter to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and, later, a nomination from then-President Bill Clinton to fill a seat in the United States Supreme Court.

In her nearly three decades serving the country as a justice on the Supreme Court, some of Ginsburg’s most notable decisions dealt with gender discrimination on behalf of both men and women, civil rights, tribal issues and search and seizure.

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

