Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders set sights on Florida after Warren drops out

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Super Tuesday results may have come as a surprise, knocking third-place Elizabeth Warren out of the race and reviving Joe Biden’s campaign. 

With 219 delegates up for grabs, Florida could be a major determining factor in whether the Democratic nomination goes to Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.  

Florida has more than 5 million active registered Democratic voters in the state, according to data from the Florida Division of Elections

In Hillsborough County alone, more than 41,109 of the registered Democrats have already submitted a primary vote. More than 34,000 of those have voted by mail. That leaves many local voters wondering what happens to that vote when their candidate drops out of the race. 

In Pinellas County, nearly 31,000 ballots have been cast among registered Democrats. Between both parties, more than 80,000 ballots have been mailed into the supervisor of elections.

While it isn’t possible to see how many of those early votes went to which candidate, it’s fair to say a decent portion of them could have gone to the 14 names listed on the ballot who are no longer in the race.

Unfortunately for those early birds who didn’t vote for the party’s two front-runners, they’ll have to wait until November’s general election before casting a vote with any weight. Some states have different rules but, in Florida, if you’ve already mailed in a ballot for a candidate who has dropped out, you cannot change your vote.

According to a recent survey by St. Pete Polls, Biden leads Sanders 61 percent to 12 percent among Florida’s voters. The poll also reflected Biden’s strong support of the key Latin population community in Florida, garnering 60 percent of the group that makes up around 30 percent of the Sunshine State.

Florida’s presidential preference primary is March 17, but early voting is underway in some Tampa Bay counties already.

LATEST ELECTION NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial"

Investigator Steve Andrews Lifetime Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigator Steve Andrews Lifetime Achievement"

McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries"

Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles"

the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos

Thumbnail for the video titled "the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos"

Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed"

Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour"

8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say"

Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update"

Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month"

Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival"

Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss