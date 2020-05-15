Job availability low in Florida as residents grapple with unemployment

FILE – In this Monday, July 1, 2019, file photo, a “Now Hiring” sign appears on a bus stop in front of a McDonald’s restaurant in Miami. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, McDonald’s Corp. will let job seekers start an application by using voice commands on their smartphones with Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – More than 36 million people across the country have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus began impacting Americans in mid-March. In Florida, the situation isn’t much better.

According to a report from a data company called TOP Data, job postings nationwide have decreased 33.7 percent since 2019. That’s only one-third of available jobs than there were at this time last year, despite there being nearly four times as many job seekers.

To analyze the data from each state, TOP Datawas able to pull data about open positions in specific geographical areas between April 1 and May 8.

Source: TOP Data

Florida had the 15th lowest number of available jobs with only 667 per 100,000 residents, as well as the 15th lowest number of entry-level jobs available at only 536.

That comes to no surprise as millions of Floridians struggle to find work along with applying for unemployment benefits.

Florida alone has received 1.9 million unemployment claims, with officials saying Tuesday that 1.1 million of them had been processed.

The update comes as 333,000 of those applications – more than 30 percent – have been denied.

Nearly 711,900 claims and $1.8 billion in benefits have been paid.

LATEST ON FLORIDA’S UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEMS: