Jeff Vinik celebrates 10 years with the Lightning

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- It’s almost impossible to spend time in Downtown Tampa without experiencing something untouched by Jeff Vinik’s philanthropic work or business ventures.

This week, Vinik celebrates the ten-year anniversary of his $170 million purchase of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010.

Since then, Vinik and his family are embedded in the Tampa Bay community through philanthropy and investments in the growth of the community.

Vinik has invested more than $80 million in private funding into the Lightning’s home at Amalie Arena.

Under Vinik’s ownership, the Lightning have seen 231 consecutive sold out home games, thanks in large part to the team playing in the Eastern Conference Finals four times in the last ten years.

Vinik has also given back to the Tampa Bay community, under his ownership the Vinik family has donated more than $30 million to Tampa Bay area non-profits. 

Just this week, the Lightning Community Heroes Program, backed by the Vinik family, reached its $20 million mark after celebrating its 397th hero.

In an interview with Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios, Vinik expressed his hope that others are inspired by the local heroes the team features.

“For the whole organization, we’re so proud of the Community Hero Program,” Vinik said. “With all these heroes shown during our second TV time out, 20,000 people in our building also shown on TV, hopefully we’re inspiring more people to give their time, to give their dollars, to get involved and help those who are less fortunate.”

Most of Vinik’s business projects have thrived, setting a high standard for the future of Tampa Bay.

Strategic Property Partners— Vinik’s joint venture with Bill Gates’ investment fund, Cascade Investment, LLC— is playing a key role in the redevelopment of Water Street, downtown Tampa’s $3 billion-plus mixed-use project.

Vinik spent $10 million to create and establish Embarc Collective, a tech and startup innovation hub aiming to foster the startup landscape in Tampa Bay.

In 2019, Embarc Collective, led by Lakshmi Shenoy, spent 1,000 hours of coaching with tech startups. Now, the collective is comprised of 43 local startups.

Just last month, Vinik developed a new company called Vinik Sports Group to replace Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment.

“I look forward to the next ten years because we’ve got a lot more great things to do,” Vinik said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team

Thumbnail for the video titled "a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team"

Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed"

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss