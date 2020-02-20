Intersection of I-275, I-4 among worst in country

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All of Tampa Bay is experiencing growing pains and that feeling extends to the area’s major roadways, according to new reports.

In its 2020 Top Truck Bottleneck List, the American Transportation Research Institute named the intersection of I-275 and I-4 to be the country’s 91st worst intersection.

While it was No. 91 across the country, the intersection was dubbed the worst in Florida. The ATRI clocked the average speed at only 39.2 miles per hour.

Gathering and analyzing data from more than 1 million freight trucks, the report found the top 300 most-traveled freight routes and calculated congestion along routes using vehicle time, date and speed information from truck GPS databases.

Many locals will say the intersection has long been a problem that’s only getting worse.

Census data shows that the Tampa Bay area continues to be the No. 9 metro area for population growth in the country. More than 26,700 people moved to Hillsborough County between 2017 and 2018.

Earlier this year, 8 On Your Side reported that Florida is the top moving destination, according to a recent study by U-Haul. Some residents argue that there isn’t the infrastructure to support the influx of people coming to the state.

Last November, 8 On Your Side found that South Hillsborough received more than 4,800 residential buildings permits from the area making up South Hillsborough – including Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City Center and Wimauma.

Untitled Document Residential permits in South Hillsborough County

A combination of mobile homes, single-family homes and apartments made up those permit requests, according to the Hillsborough County Planning Commission.

With congestion becoming a growing issue in Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County Commissioners are studying roadways, sidewalks and bike lanes in hopes of coming up with a sustainable solution.

