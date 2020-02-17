Hundreds of Tampa Bay bicyclists hit while in transit in 2019

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Another bicyclist is recovering after being injured in an alleged hit-and-run crash last weekend. The latest incident points to a growing problem in Tampa Bay.

Florida had more than 6,630 bicycle crashes last year. Tampa Bay is responsible for 1,454 of those. And of those, 142 people died as a result.

Both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties each had more than 500 bicycle crashes in 2019.

Anthony Williams, 55, was crossing the intersection of 22nd Street South and 15th Avenue in St. Petersburg when a driver who allegedly had her lights off hit him.

Williams is just one of Pinellas County’s 57 bicycle crashes so far in 2020.

In Hillsborough County, the number of bicycle fatalities has almost doubled since 2013 with 32 fatalities increasing to 59 last year.

The Tampa Bay area is notably dangerous for pedestrians, and that’s a problem that continues to concern residents as the population increases faster than infrastructure solutions are created.

The Wall Street Journal named Tampa Bay – and Pinellas County specifically – among the deadliest places in the country for bicyclists in 2018.

AAA named Florida the most dangerous state for bicyclists last year. In the survey, AAA found that 36 percent of bicyclists in Florida don’t wear a helmet while riding their bike. According to the survey, 57 percent of cyclists ride with traffic while 21 percent ride against it, which is illegal, according to state traffic laws.

“Motorists and cyclists play an equal part in sharing the road,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “While motorists need to eliminate distractions and watch for people on bikes, cyclists can do their party by wearing a helmet and bright-colored clothing.”

LATEST BY THE NUMBERS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Security guard convicted in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security guard convicted in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica"

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa"

Important political moments remembered behind the scenes at Tampa Bay History Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Important political moments remembered behind the scenes at Tampa Bay History Center"

Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship"

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy"

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later"

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two hurt following car explosion"

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss