How to find out if your employer owes you back wages

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa restaurant is on the hook for $70,000 after the U.S. Department of Labor says management was illegally dipping into the tip jar while trying to keep the small business afloat – a claim the business denies. Now, 8 On Your Side is showing you how to find out if you’re owed back wages.

Using the Workers Owed Wages search from the Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Department of Labor, you can search the database of workers for whom the Department of Labor have money waiting to be claimed. All you have to do is enter your employer’s name and then click search.

If you find that you are due money, you can submit a claim. Money is held for up to three years.

Since Nov. 30, four businesses – located in Seminole, Lakeland, Clearwater and Tampa – have been notified that they owe nearly $150,000 in back wages. Across Florida, millions of unclaimed wages are owed to employees.

“The Department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos and confidential calls to local WHD offices,” according to a U.S. Department of Labor news release.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).