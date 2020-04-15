Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Hillsborough stay-at-home: Sheriff’s office data gives glimpse of first 300 order violations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Since Gov. Ron DeSantis enacted a safer-at-home order for Florida, Hillsborough County deputies have been making sure residents are taking the order seriously.

New data from the sheriff’s office, which provides the location and nature of calls the agency has responded to about large gatherings, shows everything from dozens of motorcycles at a gas station to nail salons and CrossFit gyms remaining open past the order.

The data included some interesting calls for service, like one report that simply said an office still had employees working. Another said a local day care was open. However, day cares have been deemed essential.

Between March 27 and April 12 when the order was set to become effective, 322 violations were reported to deputies with the HCSO. Of those, 83 gatherings were described as parties, with the most recent party reported in Hillsborough County taking place on Sunday.

Nearly 40 businesses have been cited for remaining open despite not meeting the criteria to qualify as an essential business. Those businesses include wig shops, multiple gyms and various pet groomers.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted to approve a curfew this week in hopes it will help limit more people from participating in social gatherings of more than 10 people.

“From what I’m seeing, people are not paying attention and not observing social distancing,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller, who proposed the curfew. “They just are not.”

