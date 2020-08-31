Hillsborough School District launches coronvirus dashboard

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- On the first day of in-person learning, the Hillsborough County Public School website launched a coronavirus dashboard.

In a Facebook post, Hillsborough County Public Schools said the dashboard was created to “ensure transparency.”

By Monday afternoon, 152 coronavirus cases were counted, most of them from school staff.

Student cases of coronavirus were reported in these schools:

Tampa Bay Tech High School- 1

Strawberry Crest High School- 2

Erwin Technical- 1

Steinbrenner High School- 1

Randall Middle School- 2

Newsome High School- 1

Maniscalco K-8 School- 4

Kingswood Elementary- 1

Jefferson High School- 2

Freedom High School- 1

Hillsborough High School- 1

Kimball Elementary- 1

Florida Connections Academy- 2

East Bay High School- 1

Durant High School- 1

Bryan Elementary School- 1

Bevis Elementary- 1

Nearly 130 school staff members in Hillsborough make up the 152 school-related cases in the county.

Last week, former Florida Department of Health data scientist who claims she was fired in May because she wouldn’t manipulate data developed her own COVID Tracker to monitor school-related cases around the country.

By Friday, that report stated 188 Hillsborough County School staff had confirmed cases and 186 students had confirmed cases according to public health data.

Statewide, 42 Florida school districts had 937 confirmed cases and nearly 700 people quaratined after potential contact.

Across the country, 3,600 school-related cases have been reported in 218 school districts.

