Hillsborough County commission votes to move forward with racial inequity study

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to move forward with an independent equity profile, highlighting racial disparities across various aspects of county residents.

The motion, brought forward by Commissioner Kimberly Overman, passed 6 to 1, with Commissioner Stacy White as the only vote against it.

More than a year ago, Pinellas County produced a similar profile from national research firm PolicyLink, along with the Program for Environmental and Regional Equity at the University of Southern California.

Based on data analysis of the county’s economics, education, health, and crime across all racial demographics, the local economy is losing out on $3.6 billion from income inequities alone.

Overman’s motion plans to utilize research from data-mapping firm National Equity Atlas, which also uses data from PolicyLink and the USC Program for Environmental and Regional Equity.

“Recent events have shined a bright light on the work that needs to be done to achieve equity, inclusion and address our implicit bias, making the quality of life better for all of our citizens, especially those in communities of concern,” Overman said. “What works to our benefit is that the work has been started but the planning commission, the MPO, other agencies and several of our nonprofits. Albeit, they’ve been done in silos.”

Hillsborough County currently has a white population of 71.3 percent, based on the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

That number is down from 75.2 percent, according to the 2000 Census, and is expected to continue to decrease.

According to the Pinellas County profile, about 41 percent of the under 18 population in Pinellas County are people of color, compared with 11 percent of the county’s senior citizens who are people of color.

Since 1980, the racial generation gap has grown by 14 percentage points.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller expressed a hope that change is made following the Hillsborough County study.

“I won’t be here when this is completed but I think its much needed,” Miller said.”I just don’t want to see it put together and then it draws dust.”

Just prior to the vote, Commissioner Stacy White made his position clear.

“I appreciate and support the sentiment of what you brought forward, but I cannot support the motion as written,” White said. “I think this could potentially lend itself to government overreach and perhaps even be a pandora’s box for government programs that may not even be evident to us today.”

