Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida’s top 10 Googled coronavirus questions answered

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – In times of crisis many turn to the internet to find resources and answers, and the current global pandemic is no exception.

Google searches related to coronavirus by Floridians began skyrocketing the week of March 15 through 21, more than a week after the state’s first two coronavirus-related deaths.

WFLA reached out to a Google Trend analyst to find out the top 10 questions being asked by Floridians, so we could answer them.

1. How many cases of coronavirus are in Florida?

As of 11 a.m. Friday morning, the state has 17,531 confirmed cases.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 671
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 107

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 330
Women: 339

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 428
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 79

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 95
Men: 226
Women: 202

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 208
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 70

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 90
Women: 118

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 198
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 39

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 89
Men: 89
Women: 106

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 141
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 26

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 82
Men: 75
Women: 66

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 237
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 74

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 108
Women: 129

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 62
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 12

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 32
Women: 30

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 47
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 15

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 27
Women: 20

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 60
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 18

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 29
Women: 31

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 1
Women: 2

2. How many cases of coronavirus are in the U.S?

More than 470,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

The good news, is that by Friday morning, 26,522 people in the United States have recovered from the virus.

3. When will coronavirus end?

While there is no definitive answer to this question, scientists art the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine suggest that Floridians could see a significant decline in cases by the end of May if social distancing protocols are followed by the majority of residents.

Source: IHME

4. How many people have died from coronavirus?

  • Florida deaths: 390
  • U.S. deaths: 17,836
  • Global deaths: 98,401

5. How did coronavirus start?

While it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how coronavirus was first contracted, both the CDC and the World Health Organization say the virus has origins with animals.

“All available evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) has a natural animal origin and is not a constructed virus,” according to the World Health Organization

Early research linked the virus to a seafood market in Wuhan, China, however, Chinese researchers said in a Jan. 2020 study that the first reported case had no link to the seafood market rumored to have hosted the virus in its early days.

6. How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

The answer to this question depends on the surface. Research from the  New England Journal of Medicine says that while it depends on environmental conditions, the virus can live between hours and days.

  • Plastics: 72 hours
  • Stainless steel: 48 hours
  • Cardboard: 24 hours
  • Copper: 4 hours

7. What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Symptoms of coronavirus, which can develop between two and 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC, are:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

Other symptoms listed by the Mayo Clinic are tiredness, sore throat, aches and a runny nose.

The CDC, White House and Apple have developed a screening tool to see if you match the symptoms and what to do next.

8. How long does coronavirus last?

Researchers have yet to determine an exact timeline of the virus. If you are sick you should consult your physician before leaving home.

These are the conditions under which those who have COVID-19 can end their self-isolation, according to the CDC:

  • If you will not have a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened:
    • You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers)
      AND
    • other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)
      AND
    • at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared
  • If you will be tested to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened:
    • You no longer have a fever (without the use medicine that reduces fevers)
      AND
    • other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)
      AND
    • you received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart. Your doctor will follow CDC guidelines.

Guidelines are different for people who have been hospitalized.

9. Where did coronavirus come from?

Coronaviruses are not new. The CDC reports that human coronaviruses were first identified by scientists in th 1960s. There are now seven different strains of the virus that can infect humans.

  1. 229E (alpha coronavirus)
  2. NL63 (alpha coronavirus)
  3. OC43 (beta coronavirus)
  4. HKU1 (beta coronavirus)
  5. MERS-CoV (the beta coronavirus, MERS)
  6. SARS-CoV (the beta coronavirus, SARS)
  7. SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus, COVID-19)

It’s believed that the version of coronavirus that is causing the current global pandemic is one that evolved from animals.

10. What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus, also commonly referred to as COVID-19, is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. According to the CDC there is currently no antiviral treatment or vaccine for the virus.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

