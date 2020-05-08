Florida unemployment claims fall as nationwide jobless rate reaches highest level since Great Depression

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Unemployment updates are painting a dramatically different picture of Florida’s workforce against the rest of the country.

As the coronavirus continues to impact the national economy, the unemployment rate has reached record heights. With more than 20.5 million jobs lost since the pandemic swept the country, the unemployment rate is the highest it’s been since the Great Depression at 14.7 percent.

That’s more than an 11 percent increase since February, when the unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent – a five-decade low.

In Florida, however, unemployment claims dropped this week to less than half of the previous amount. Claims dropped from 433,103 the week of April 25 to 173,191 initial claims last week.

While that may signal good news for the unemployed in the state, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity by Friday had only paid 486,155 of the 1,856,040 unemployment claims that have been received since March 15.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an investigation into Florida’s unemployment system which has left hundreds of thousands in Florida’s workforce scrambling to pay the bills.

But at a briefing in Jacksonville on Friday, DeSantis said there was no timeline for when the investigation would be complete.

“When the dust settles, we’ll be able to get some answers,” DeSantis said.

LATEST ON FLORIDA’S UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEMS: