Florida ranks No. 2 among states calling for NFL boycotts on Twitter

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to take a stand against police brutality, racial injustice and social inequality, he was vilified by people who considered it an offense against the country, the flag and the military. Nearly four years later, it seems more people are starting to side with Kaepernick’s peaceful protest and now are calling out those who don’t understand the intent behind his action. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is among the top states where people are calling for a boycott of the National Football League following an apology from Commissioner Roger Goodell for not supporting player decisions to kneel in protest of police brutality, a new analysis found.

Goodell issued the apology on June 5, saying, “without black players, there would be no National Football League.”

After the apology, Sports Insider analysts used geospatial metadata from Twitter and tracked more than 100,000 tweets that included hashtags like #boycottnfl, #nflboycott, #boycottthenfl, and #nokaepernicknonfl.

Florida had the second-highest amount of tweets, which came from both sides of the argument: Some want the NFL to issue a direct apology to Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, and put him back in the game. Others feel that peaceful protests on the field are disrespectful to the flag and members of the military.

These are the states with the most tweets about boycotting the NFL:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Florida
  3. Iowa
  4. Missouri
  5. Tennessee
  6. Alabama
  7. South Carolina
  8. Texas
  9. Maine
  10. Indiana

