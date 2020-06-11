TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is among the top states where people are calling for a boycott of the National Football League following an apology from Commissioner Roger Goodell for not supporting player decisions to kneel in protest of police brutality, a new analysis found.
Goodell issued the apology on June 5, saying, “without black players, there would be no National Football League.”
After the apology, Sports Insider analysts used geospatial metadata from Twitter and tracked more than 100,000 tweets that included hashtags like #boycottnfl, #nflboycott, #boycottthenfl, and #nokaepernicknonfl.
Florida had the second-highest amount of tweets, which came from both sides of the argument: Some want the NFL to issue a direct apology to Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, and put him back in the game. Others feel that peaceful protests on the field are disrespectful to the flag and members of the military.
These are the states with the most tweets about boycotting the NFL:
- Mississippi
- Florida
- Iowa
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Maine
- Indiana
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida coronavirus: More than 1.6K news cases, 47 deaths reported
- 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease
- Florida ranks No. 2 among states calling for NFL boycotts on Twitter
- Deputies search for missing 13-year-old Westchase boy with intellectual disabilities
- Wiregrass Ranch grads treated to drive-in movie experience