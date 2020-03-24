Breaking News
Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Florida is top state complaining about ‘covidiots,’ study says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Americans are coining a new word to identify others who aren’t taking coronavirus warnings as seriously as they should be.

“Covidiots” – the newest term used to describe people who are ignoring coronavirus warnings – refers to people who refuse to practice social distancing, continue to travel, hoard items and anyone dismissing the seriousness of the global pandemic.

Wellness site Fitbug tracked more than 200,000 tweets containing the phrase and used geotagging to find out where the most complaints came from.

Likely spurred by video of spring breakers and beach-goers who would not heed the warnings of state and local officials, thousands of Floridians took to social media to voice complaints about “covidiots.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Tuesday announced her plans to issue a stay-at-home order for Tampa residents as the number of cases in Florida surpassed 1,400, including the first death of a patient in Pinellas County.

