Florida has the second-most COVID-19 schemes in the country

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Nationwide, schemers have used coronavirus fears to swindle nearly $100 million out of the pockets of Americans, and much of that money has come from Florida residents.

In a new study about stimulus check schemes and shopping schemes related to COVID-19, analysts used data from the Federal Trade Commission to compare changes in the number of coronavirus-related scams and rank the states by the number of fraud complaints that have been reported.

In July, 7,244 coronavirus-related fraud complaints were filed from Floridians to the FTC. That’s a 124% increase from the 3,240 FTC complaints received by Florida residents in March.

The only state with more complaints is California with 10,938 complaints in July.

In total, the FTC has receieved more than 150,000 coronavirus and stimulus check-related complaints this year.

If you have been a victim of a coronavirus-related scam, file a complaint can be done through the FTC website.