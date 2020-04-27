Florida had cleanest air on record last month, state data shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Data from Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection shows that Florida had the cleanest air on record in March.

On average, Florida cities have good air quality 88 percent of the time. Florida has good or moderate air quality 99.7 percent of the time.

In March, however, the entire state met all of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards by reducing emissions and improving air quality. Florida was the most populous state to do so.

“These efforts have not only resulted in Florida having the cleanest air on record but to its being the most populous state in the United States to meet these stringent federal standards,” Florida DEP spokeswoman Shannon Herbon said.

In the first four months of 2020, Florida’s nitrogen dioxide ambient network measured a 15 percent lower concentration than during the same timeframe in 2019.

Source: NASA

NASA’s global nitrogen monitoring data also found that Tampa Bay’s nitrogen concentration was up to 18 percent lower than the baseline during the week of April 18.

Other cities across the globe have reported improvements in pollution and air quality as many cities remain locked down with stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports come after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it would not punish companies if they can show how the coronavirus outbreak made it difficult to meet pollution standards.