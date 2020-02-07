Live Now
Body of fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota

Florida car insurance premiums higher than most other states

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Tampa resident Jim Donnelly snapped a picture of the daily traffic jam at Gandy Boulevard and West Shore Boulevard.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report is pointing out a glaring disparity between car insurance premiums in Florida and car insurance premiums in other states.

Personal finance website WalletHub analyzed insurance quotes from the websites of the five largest providers in Florida, representing 68 percent of the market. What they found was that the drivers who traveled Florida’s more than 267,000 lane miles are paying an average of nearly $2,500 in car insurance annually.

It’s no surprise Floridians are dealing with mounting car insurance costs. The state has the 19th-highest driving-related deaths. It also has the highest rate of uninsured drivers in the country – 26.7 percent, according to the Insurance Research Council.

Some factors are well-known and play an obvious role in car insurance premiums in Florida. According to the report, 16-year-olds pay 342 percent more than 56-year-olds. It makes sense, considering the amount of driving experience.

But some factors are less obvious. Unmarried drivers could pay up to 2 percent more than married drivers in Florida. And women are paying an average of 7 percent more for car insurance than their male counterparts.

Source: WalletHub

According to WalletHub’s report, Florida drivers with a recent accident – within three months – can see an increase of up to 47 percent more for car insurance. An accident within the past year can bump up insurance rates 43 percent.

Source: WalletHub

Luckily, some Tampa Bay cities have the lowest insurance rates in the state.

While Gainesville residents have the lowest average car insurance premiums, Sarasota residents are paying the fifth-lowest. Tampa and St. Petersburg residents also have relatively low rates.

“Florida drivers should try to take advantage of discounts to make their car insurance cheaper,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “You should be able to get discounts if you’re a veteran, have a good driving record, bundle policies or have an anti-theft system, just to name a few things. You can also choose a higher deductible, which can save you money if you never have an accident. Just make sure it doesn’t cause a financial burden if you go with this option.”

LATEST ‘BY THE NUMBERS’ HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"

Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss