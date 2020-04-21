Florida AG refunds more than $240K to residents during price gouging crackdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is cracking down on price gouging as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the state.

So far, more than $240,000 in refunds have been secured by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division for consumers alleging price gouging of 185 online posts.

“Since the emergency declaration, we have been working diligently to review and act on the thousands of price gouging reports flooding into our office,” Moody said in a statement. “Our first goal is to stop price gouging in real-time so Floridians can afford the essential commodities they need to protect their health – and I am proud to say we are meeting this goal.”

Violators of the price gouging statute will face civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a 24-hour period.

Since activating Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline, Moody’s office says it has:

Received approximately 3,350 consumer contacts about the price of essential commodities and goods

Made more than 4,500 referrals and contacts to merchants about allegations of price gouging, refunds and scams

Secured more than $240,000 in refunds related to travel, leisure and product purchases

Issued 65 subpoenas to further price gouging investigations

Worked with online platforms to deactivate more than 185 posts offering items for outrageous prices.

A list of commodities covered under the state’s price gouging laws during the COVID-19 state of emergency can be found here.

“We are also preserving evidence, issuing subpoenas and taking other legal measures to advance our price gouging investigations,” Moody said. “Floridians can help us in this endeavor by reporting outrageous price increases to my office.”

Price gouging can be reported by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or downloading the NO SCAM smartphone app.

