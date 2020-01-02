FHP: More than 1,000 drivers stopped for texting and driving as law change takes effect on New Year’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are ramping up enforcement for texting and driving now that the “grace period” for the new texting and driving law has ended.
Across the state, FHP reported that 1,099 people were stopped by Florida Highway Patrol troopers since the law took place in October, and now as texting and driving officially becomes a primary offense. Previously, texting while driving was a secondary offense, which meant drivers could only be issued a citation if they were stopped for another offense.
During the law year, FHP reports that, 51 of the nearly 1,100 drivers stopped for texting and driving received a citation from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers issued warnings to 960 drivers.
Tickets issued for a first offense bring a $30 fine in addition to court costs, which could reach $108.16. The fine jumps to $60 – $158.18 with court costs – for a second violation within five years.
