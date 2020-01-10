Fatal crash on Bayshore sheds light on local dangers of drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A jogger was killed on Bayshore Boulevard Thursday morning after being hit by a driver with a blood alcohol concentration level nearly three times the legal limit.

The driver, who was taken to a local hospital, had blood drawn to reflect a BAC of .234. The legal limit to be in physical control of a vehicle is a BAC of .08 in Florida.

The problem is prevalent in Tampa Bay.

Below is the percentage of DUI-related deaths among all traffic fatalities in the Tampa Bay area in 2018:

  • Citrus: 22%
  • Hardee: 38%
  • Hernando: 18%
  • Highlands: 26%
  • Hillsborough: 32%
  • Manatee: 29%
  • Pasco: 24%
  • Pinellas: 28%
  • Polk: 28%
  • Sarasota: 24%

Hardee County had the highest number of DUI-related fatalities proportionally, but Hillsborough County had the most overall with 293.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a liver can process approximately one standard drink an hour, which typically contains 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol.

The CDC reports that 8,476 people were killed in crashes involving a drunk driver between 2003 and 2012.

In a survey, 2.1 percent of Florida drivers had reported driving after drinking too much within the previous 30 days. Nationally, only 1.9 percent of respondents say the drove after drinking too much.

In a statement Friday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor commented on the fatal decision of the driver.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s incident was caused by someone’s reckless decision to get behind the wheel intoxicated which resulted in taking the life of another.”

