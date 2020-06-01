Evacuations unlikely for Floridians who fear contracting COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Coronavirus has made many Floridians hesitant to evacuate in the event of a hurricane, according to a new study from AAA.

According to the study, nearly a third of Floridians – 31 percent – are more concerned about the 2020 hurricane season than they were last year.

Nearly half of those surveyed – 42 percent – say they are less likely to evacuate for a storm this year for fear of contracting the coronavirus. In fact, 29 percent of residents say they would not leave their homes if they were warned to evacuate.

“The coronavirus just complicates matters even more for those preparing for what is forecast to be an active hurricane season,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “AAA urges families to develop an emergency plan now. Your plan should include several evacuation destinations, in case a shelter or hotel is closed due to the pandemic. Also be sure to utilize the seven-day tax-free holiday to assemble a supply kit. This year’s kits should include cleaning supplies to provide peace-of-mind for evacuees.”

Virtually all of Florida’s coast is an evacuation zone, along with some areas farther inland.

Residents can type their address at this link, to find out if they’re in an evacuation zone.

