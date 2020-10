Election Day 2020: Polling location changes in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of Florida voters have already mailed in their ballots for the November election, but for those that are choosing to participate in in-person voting on Nov. 3, some temporary changes are being made to voting precincts in the Tampa Bay area.

Because of the expected turnout and the coronavirus pandemic, local counties are updating precinct locations. Here are the temporary polling location changes, so far, for the Nov. 3 election:

Precinct 116

Moving to:

Manhattan Avenue Church of Christ

4020 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa

Precinct 131

Moving to:

Tampa Garden Club

2629 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

Precinct 137

Moving to:

Palma Ceia United Methodist Church

3723 W Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa

Precint 161

Moving to:

The Florida Aquarium

701 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Precincts 163, 209, 304

Moving to:

Greater Bethel Baptist Church

1207 N Jefferson St, Tampa

Precinct 16

Moving to:

First Baptist Church of Tampa

302 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Precincts 240, 244

Moving to:

American Legion Post 111

6918 N Florida Ave, Tampa

Precinct 303

Moving to:

Children’s Board

1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa

Precinct 318

Moving to:

St. Paul Lutheran Church

5103 N Central Ave, Tampa

Precinct 319

Moving to:

Seminole Heights Library

4711 N Central Ave, Tampa

Precinct 321

Moving to:

C Blythe Andrews, Jr Public Library

2607 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa

Precinct 333

Moving to:

Seminole Heights Garden Center

5800 N Central Ave, Tampa

Precincts 355, 356, 357

Moving to:

Grace Episcopal Church

15102 Amberly Dr, Tampa

Precinct 360

Moving to:

Cory Lake Isles Clubhouse

10441 Cory Lake Dr, Tampa

Precincts 362, 369, 372, 373

Moving to:

New Tampa Regional Library

10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

Precincts 363, 364, 365, 368

Moving to:

Heritage Isles Golf and Country Club

10630 Plantation Bay Dr, Tampa

Precincts 366, 370

Moving to:

West Meadows Community Club

8401 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa

Precincts 403

Moving to:

Calvary Community Church

4811 George Rd, Tampa

Precinct 404

Moving to:

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church

6100 Memorial Hwy, Tampa

Precinct 407

Moving to:

Town N Country Park

7002 W Hanna Ave, Tampa

Precincts 410, 413

Moving to:

Bay West Club

9315 Memorial Hwy, Tampa

Precinct 414

Moving to:

Cuban Civic Club

10905 Memorial Hwy, Tampa

Precinct 423

Moving to:

Tampa Korean Seventh Day Adventist

7215 Sheldon Rd, Tampa

Precinct 433

Moving to:

Westchase Swim and Tennis Center

10405 Countryway Blvd, Tampa

Precincts 457, 463

Moving to:

Grace Family Church – Waters

5100 W Waters Ave, Tampa

Precincts 501, 506, 507, 512

Moving to:

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

11211 Countryway Blvd, Tampa

Precincts 517, 534

Moving to:

Northdale Regional Park & Recreation Center

15550 Spring Pine Dr, Tampa

Precincts 518, 531

Moving to:

Keystone Bible Church

10925 Tarpon Springs Rd, Odessa

Precincts 528

Moving to:

Austin Davis Public Library

17808 Wayne Rd, Odessa

Precincts 529, 532

Moving to:

Journey A Christian Church

7708 Van Dyke Rd, Odessa

Precinct 536

Moving to:

Grace Family Church

5101 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz

Precinct 563

Moving to:

University Area Community Center

14013 N 22nd St, Tampa

Precinct 579

Moving to:

Celebration Church

16235 Lake Magdalene Blvd, Tampa

Precinct 626

Moving to:

Grace Family Church Temple Terrace

8610 Temple Terrace Hwy, Tampa

Precinct 651

Moving to:

Woodmont Clubhouse

415 Woodmont Ave, Temple Terrace

Precinct 659

Moving to:

Family Recreation Complex

6610 Whiteway Dr, Temple Terrace

Precinct 671

Moving to:

Pebble Creek Golf Club

10550 Regents Park Dr, Tampa

Precinct 673

Moving to:

St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church

9724 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

Precinct 753

Moving to:

Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center

302 S Maryland Ave, Plant City

Precinct 764

Moving to:

Knights Baptist Church

4809 N Alexander St, Plant City

Precinct 808

Moving to:

Bloomingdale Youth Sports Association

2215 Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico

Precinct 810

Moving to:

Bell Shoals Baptist Church

2102 Bell Shoals Rd, Brandon

Precincts 813, 815

Moving to:

Centerpoint Church – North Campus

1720 S St Cloud Ave, Valrico

Precincts 818, 820

Moving to:

Victory Baptist Church of Brandon

4243 E Lumsden Rd, Valrico

Precinct 834

Moving to:

Christ Community Church of Brandon

1310 John Moore Rd, Brandon

Precincts 852, 854

Moving to:

Progress Village Civic Center

8701 Progress Blvd, Tampa

Precinct 875

Moving to:

Bay Life Church

1017 Kingsway Rd, Brandon

Precincts 906, 921

Moving to:

Trinity Baptist Church

702 Del Webb Blvd W, Sun City Center

Precinct 907

Moving to:

God’s Missionary Church

703 Sundance Trl, Wimauma

Precincts 909, 925

Moving to:

Redeemer Lutheran Church

701 Valley Forge Blvd, Sun City Center

Precinct 913

Moving to:

Wimauma Community Church of God

5504 State Road 674, Wimauma

Precinct 918

Moving to:

The Palmetto Club at FishHawk Ranch

17004 Dorman Rd, Lithia

Precincts 922, 923, 924, 935, 936

Moving to:

St. Anne Catholic Church

106 11th Ave NE, Ruskin

Precincts 930, 934

Moving to:

Waterset Clubhouse

7281 Paradiso Dr, Apollo Beach

Precincts 931, 932, 933

Moving to:

Calvary Lutheran Church

1250 E College Ave, Ruskin

Precinct 952

Moving to:

Riverview Civic Center

11020 Park Dr, Riverview

Precincts 961, 963, 966

Moving to:

Emmanuel P Johnson Recreation Center

5855 S 78th St, Tampa

Precinct 971

Moving to:

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

7001 12th Ave S, Tampa

Manatee

Precinct 103, Terra Ceia VIA Club

Moving to:

Palmetto Point Civic Association

637 43rd Street Blvd. W., Palmetto

Precinct 111, Piney Point MHP, Rec Hall

Precinct 203, Coach House MHP

Moving to:

Family of God United Methodist Church

5601 16th Ave. E., Palmetto



Precinct 125, Colony Cove – Harmony Hall

Moving to:

New Hope Baptist Church

9422 Old Tampa Rd., Parrish

Precinct 211, Ellenton United Methodist Church

Moving to:

Bradenton Area Convention Center

1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto

Precinct 321, Freedom Village – The Landings

Moving to:

Elks Lodge #1511

2511 75th St. W., Bradenton

Precinct 325, G.T. Bray Park

Moving to:

Emmanuel United Methodist Church

5115 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton

Precinct 403, South Manatee Library

Moving to:

IMG Academy Golf Club Dining Hall

4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton

Precinct 405, Trailer Estates Auditorium

Precinct 407, Midway Church of Christ

(Both Precincts) Moving to:

Bayshore Gardens Rec. Center

6919 26th St. W., Bradenton

Precinct 411, Plantation Village West, Rec. Hall

Moving to:

Legacy Baptist Church

415 67th Ave. W., Bradenton

Precinct 521, Harvest United Methodist Church

Moving to:

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Precinct 15, Asbury United Methodist Church

Moving to:

Cornerstone Community Church

5708 Trouble Creek Rd., New Port Richey

Precinct 55, Crystal Lakes Clubhouse

Moving to:

Zephyr Shores Estates POA Clubhouse

35143 State Road 54 W., Zephyrhills

Precinct 135, St Margaret of Scotland

Moving to: Twin Lakes Park

6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor

Moving to: St Armands Key Lutheran Church

40 N Adams Drive, Sarasota

Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park

Moving to: Sarasota Community Church

4041 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota

Precinct 303, St Margaret of Scotland

Moving to: Twin Lakes Park

6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Precinct 307, Jewish Congregation of Venice

Moving to: Church of the Nazarene

1535 E Venice Ave, Venice

Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church

Moving to: Woodmere Park

3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice

Precinct 415, St Andrew United Church, Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church,

Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church,

Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church,

Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates,

Moving to: Sarasota Square Mall

8201 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

Precinct 519 Emmanuel Lutheran Church,

Precinct 521, Country Club Estates

Moving to: Venice Community Center

326 Nokomis Ave S, Venice

Precinct 525, Lift Church, Precinct 541, New Life Church

Moving to: Woodmere Park

3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice

Precinct 543, Alameda Isles

Moving to: Englewood Sports Complex

1300 S River Rd, Englewood

