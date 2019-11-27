‘Drinksgiving’: Night before Thanksgiving among biggest party nights of year

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Another year, another faux-holiday to partake in.

The night before Thanksgiving – or Drinksgiving, as it’s been dubbed by Urban Dictionary – is described as “the day and night before actual Thanksgiving where you drink and have fun with your friends because you’ll have to endure family the whole next day.”

Restaurant software company Upserve has the stats to maintain that “Blackout Wednesday,” as it’s called in some circles, is rising in popularity across the country.

The group behind the report surveyed more than 10,000 restaurants and found residents of the Midwest and South enjoy the day’s festivities of Thanksgiving Eve. The report says 2018 saw 34 percent and 31 percent increases respectively in bar and restaurant sales compared to the previous Wednesday.

Last year’s Drinksgiving yielded net sales of $22,296,512.79. That’s compared to $17,250,508.69 from the Wednesday before.

Drink choices on Thanksgiving eve

Drinking times on Thanksgiving

Several local restaurants across Tampa Bay will be celebrating Drinksgiving including Intermezzo, the Bends, Caddy’s locations and both MacDinton’s in Tampa as well as the one in St. Petersburg.

While local law enforcement agencies are reporting decreasing numbers of DUI arrests – Polk Sheriff with only one arrest last year, Pasco Sheriff reporting three – they still recommend planning ahead for ride-sharing or other alternatives to getting behind the wheel after drinking.

AAA and Budweiser are teaming up to keep roads safe by offering “Tow to Go.” You can learn more about the program that gives free, confidential rides here.

