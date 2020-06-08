Do Tampa Bay police agencies follow 8 Can’t Wait policies?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — House and Senate Democrats unveiled the Justice in Policing Act on Monday morning, hoping to act on the police reforms protestors are calling for around the country.

Police department policies vary widely across the country, and across Tampa Bay, so WFLA is looking into how local law enforcement measures up to the eight key policies relating to police brutality. Those policies have been in the spotlight recently thanks to the #8Can’tWait project.

Reforms suggested through 8 Can’t Wait are no-cost changes suggested by Campaign Zero, a research-based policy group charged with ending police brutality.

Two local police departments recently tweeted images of the suggested guidelines, indicating that they implement all of those practices, but WFLA sifted through thousands of pages of standard operating procedures to find out what the agencies require for each of the eight points.

Lakeland Police Department

The Lakeland Police Department’s general orders are not available online. However, the department did provide a copy to WFLA.

Bans chokeholds/strangleholds – No: The LPD’s general orders do not have any verbiage about strangleholds of chokeholds.

The LPD’s general orders do not have any verbiage about strangleholds of chokeholds. Requires de-escalation – No: “Only if the situation warrants immediate action…the supervisor will request Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) to respond immediately and make every effort to contain and de-escalate the situation.”

“Only if the situation warrants immediate action…the supervisor will request Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) to respond immediately and make every effort to contain and de-escalate the situation.” Requires warning before shooting – Yes: “Prior to the use of lethal force, authorized members will, when feasible, identify themselves as police officers and order the subject to stop the activity which authorizes the use of lethal force.”

“Prior to the use of lethal force, authorized members will, when feasible, identify themselves as police officers and order the subject to stop the activity which authorizes the use of lethal force.” Requires all methods to be exhausted before shooting – No: Verbiage in the LPD’s use-of-force policies does not indicate that all methods must be exhausted before discharging a firearm.

Verbiage in the LPD’s use-of-force policies does not indicate that all methods must be exhausted before discharging a firearm. Duty to intervene – No: The LPD’s general orders do not specify a requirement of officers being to step in if they witness excessive force being used by another.

The LPD’s general orders do not specify a requirement of officers being to step in if they witness excessive force being used by another. Bans shooting at moving vehicles – No: “Sworn members shall not discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle unless the member reasonably believes it is necessary to do so in order to protect themselves or others from imminent death or great bodily harm.”

“Sworn members shall not discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle unless the member reasonably believes it is necessary to do so in order to protect themselves or others from imminent death or great bodily harm.” Require use of force continuum – No: The LPD’s general orders do not include a use-of-force continuum.

The LPD’s general orders do not include a use-of-force continuum. Requires comprehensive reporting – Yes: “All reportable use of force incidents will be documented and reviewed in the department’s electronic case management system.”

St. Petersburg Police Department

The St. Petersburg Police Department’s most recent standard operating procedures, last updated in 2016, are available to the public here. The department’s use-of-force policies can be found here.

Bans chokeholds/strangleholds – Yes: “Officers shall not, at any time, obstruct the breathing or carotid blood flow of a person by applying any pressure, obstruction or chokehold.”

“Officers shall not, at any time, obstruct the breathing or carotid blood flow of a person by applying any pressure, obstruction or chokehold.” Requires de-escalation – Yes: “It is the policy of the St. Petersburg Police Department that de-escalation is the preferred, tactically sound approach in many critical incidents.”

“It is the policy of the St. Petersburg Police Department that de-escalation is the preferred, tactically sound approach in many critical incidents.” Requires warning before shooting – Yes: “Officers may discharge a firearm in connection with the performance of official police duties ONLY when… some warning, if feasible, has been given”

“Officers may discharge a firearm in connection with the performance of official police duties ONLY when… some warning, if feasible, has been given” Requires all methods to be exhausted before shooting – Yes: “It is also the policy of the St. Petersburg Police Department that Officers shall exhaust all other reasonable means of apprehension, or defense of themselves or another, before resorting to the use of deadly force.”

“It is also the policy of the St. Petersburg Police Department that Officers shall exhaust all other reasonable means of apprehension, or defense of themselves or another, before resorting to the use of deadly force.” Duty to intervene – Yes: Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday indicated that this was added to the St. Petersburg Police Department’s general orders language.

Chief Holloway has further strengthened @StPetePD General Orders language. It reads: "Officers have a duty to intervene to prevent or stop wrongdoing by another officer when it is safe and reasonable to do so." This is in addition to language that already addressed this concern. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) June 8, 2020

Bans shooting at moving vehicles – Yes: “Officers shall not fire at a moving vehicle or any occupant of a moving vehicle.”

“Officers shall not fire at a moving vehicle or any occupant of a moving vehicle.” Require use of force continuum – Yes: SPPD policy does include a use-of-force continuum.

SPPD policy does include a use-of-force continuum. Requires comprehensive reporting – Yes: “An Officer using physical control or deadly force, as defined in this Order, shall complete and file a Use of Force Report, prior to going off duty.”

Tampa Police Department

The Tampa Police Department has its Standard Operating Procedures available to the public here.

Bans chokeholds/strangleholds – No: There was no mention of the words “chokehold” or “stranglehold” in the TPD’s standard operating procedures.

There was no mention of the words “chokehold” or “stranglehold” in the TPD’s standard operating procedures. Requires de-escalation – No: The word “de-escalate,” “de-escalation” or other variables of the word did not appear in the TPD’s standard operating procedures.

The word “de-escalate,” “de-escalation” or other variables of the word did not appear in the TPD’s standard operating procedures. Requires warning before shooting – No: WFLA was unable to find any clear language in TPD’s standard operating procedures indicating a warning was required prior to using a firearm.

WFLA was unable to find any clear language in TPD’s standard operating procedures indicating a warning was required prior to using a firearm. Requires all methods to be exhausted before shooting – Yes: “The officer used proper force only after other available means of securing compliance have failed.”

“The officer used proper force only after other available means of securing compliance have failed.” Duty to intervene – No: The department’s standard operating procedures do not appear to have any clearly-stated requirement for officers to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

The department’s standard operating procedures do not appear to have any clearly-stated requirement for officers to intervene if another officer is using excessive force. Bans shooting at moving vehicles – No: There was no mention of shooting at moving vehicles in the standard operating procedures.

There was no mention of shooting at moving vehicles in the standard operating procedures. Require use of force continuum – Yes: “As with any use of force situation, the officer must consider all factors of the force continuum and be able to articulate reasons necessitating the force used force used.”

“As with any use of force situation, the officer must consider all factors of the force continuum and be able to articulate reasons necessitating the force used force used.” Requires comprehensive reporting – Yes: “The UF detail page will be completed whenever a subject is taken into custody or any level of force is deployed.“

Winter Haven Police Department

The Winter Haven Department has its general orders available to the public here. The department’s use-of-force policies can be found here.

Bans chokeholds/strangleholds – No: There was no mention of the words “chokehold” or “stranglehold” in the use-of-force policies.

There was no mention of the words “chokehold” or “stranglehold” in the use-of-force policies. Requires de-escalation – Yes: “When compliance and control are reached, an [officer] must de-escalate their response to the minimal amount of force practical to control a subject.”

“When compliance and control are reached, an [officer] must de-escalate their response to the minimal amount of force practical to control a subject.” Requires warning before shooting – No: The WHPD requires a verbal warning prior to deployment of a taser, but no wording in the department’s use-of-force policy indicates a warning is required before discharging a firearm.

The WHPD requires a verbal warning prior to deployment of a taser, but no wording in the department’s use-of-force policy indicates a warning is required before discharging a firearm. Requires all methods to be exhausted before shooting – No: The wording in the WHPD’s use-of-force policies does not indicate that other methods should be exhausted before discharging a firearm.

The wording in the WHPD’s use-of-force policies does not indicate that other methods should be exhausted before discharging a firearm. Duty to intervene – No: The phrase “excessive” wasn’t in the use-of-force policies for the WHPD, nor was there mention of other officers being required to step in if they witness excessive force.

The phrase “excessive” wasn’t in the use-of-force policies for the WHPD, nor was there mention of other officers being required to step in if they witness excessive force. Bans shooting at moving vehicles – No: There was no verbiage in the WHPD use of force policies indicating that shooting at moving vehicles was banned.

There was no verbiage in the WHPD use of force policies indicating that shooting at moving vehicles was banned. Require use of force continuum – No: The WHPD had no use-of-force continuum in its use of force policies.

The WHPD had no use-of-force continuum in its use of force policies. Requires comprehensive reporting – No: Department procedures say, following the use of force, those instances “shall be immediately verbally reported to the member’s supervisor and/or the on-duty supervisor or as soon as practical if, extenuating circumstances exist.” However, only some uses of force are required to be documented.

WFLA also reached out to the New Port Richey Police Department, Auburndale Police Department and the Sarasota Police Department. We’ll update this story if we hear back from those agencies.