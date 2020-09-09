COVID-19 has killed more law enforcement officers than line-of-duty deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New data shows that more law enforcement officers have died from coronavirus this year, than have been killed in the line of duty.

According to the Officer Down memorial website, which remembers law enforcement officers who have been killed each year, 101 members of law enforcement have died from coronavirus this year.

That’s 16% more than law enforcement officers that have died from non-coronavirus related problems this year.

Statewide, Florida reflects similar data.

Of the 11 members of Florida law enforcement who have died this year, 9 of them lost their lives to COVID-19.

Nationwide, that’s the second-highest amount of coronavirus-related deaths in law enforcement. Texas has the highest, with 22 coronavirus-related law enforcement deaths.

One of Florida law enforcement’s most recent COVID-19 fatalities was Broward County Lieutenant Aldemar “Al” Rengifo Jr. who had served his community for more than two decades.

In early August, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms. He has since returned to work after recovering.

By Wednesday afternoon, Florida had a total of 652,148 positive coronavirus cases, including more than 2,000 new cases and 200 new fatalities since Tuesday.

