Coronavirus striking residents of all ages in Hillsborough Co., new data shows

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurse Canan Emcan shows a test kit for coronavirus samples at the isolation ward of the Uniklinikum Essen university hospital in Essen, western Germany, on March 9, 2020. – The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has passed 1,000, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre showed. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – New data surrounding coronavirus in Florida is showing that the virus doesn’t discriminate against younger adults in Hillsborough County.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that of the 142 confirmed cases in Hillsborough, only six of them are patients 75 and older. That’s just one patient more than the number positive tests of patients between the ages of 0 and 14.

Age distribution of cases in Hillsborough

Here’s a look at the age distribution of coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County. Hover over the bar to see the exact number.

Source: Florida Dept. of Health

The majority of cases in Hillsborough, 52 of them, are in patients between the ages of 35 and 54. That age group is closely followed by patients ages 15 through 34, which account for 48 of Hillsborough’s cases.

Hillsborough County accounts for the most cases in the Tampa Bay area, but Pinellas County has the most hospitalizations.

Coronavirus hospitalization in the Tampa Bay area

About 23 percent of cases have required hospitalization, Pinellas has the most with 19. Hover over the bars to see the exact numbers.

Source: Florida Dept. of Health

By Thursday afternoon, Florida had 2,355 confirmed cases and the Department of Health was monitoring more than 1,600 patients.

So far, 28 people in Florida have died from the virus.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County"

Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak"

Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay"

Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now"

WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan"

Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order"

Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday"

Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis"

Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss