Coronavirus striking residents of all ages in Hillsborough Co., new data shows

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – New data surrounding coronavirus in Florida is showing that the virus doesn’t discriminate against younger adults in Hillsborough County.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that of the 142 confirmed cases in Hillsborough, only six of them are patients 75 and older. That’s just one patient more than the number positive tests of patients between the ages of 0 and 14.

Age distribution of cases in Hillsborough Here’s a look at the age distribution of coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County. Hover over the bar to see the exact number. Source: Florida Dept. of Health Source: Florida Dept. of Health

The majority of cases in Hillsborough, 52 of them, are in patients between the ages of 35 and 54. That age group is closely followed by patients ages 15 through 34, which account for 48 of Hillsborough’s cases.

Hillsborough County accounts for the most cases in the Tampa Bay area, but Pinellas County has the most hospitalizations.



Coronavirus hospitalization in the Tampa Bay area About 23 percent of cases have required hospitalization, Pinellas has the most with 19. Hover over the bars to see the exact numbers. Source: Florida Dept. of Health Source: Florida Dept. of Health

By Thursday afternoon, Florida had 2,355 confirmed cases and the Department of Health was monitoring more than 1,600 patients.

So far, 28 people in Florida have died from the virus.

