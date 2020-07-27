Coronavirus positivity rate below 6% in Pinellas, hovers around 10% in Hillsborough

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, fikle photo, medical personnel from BayCare test people for the coronavirus in the parking lot outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Nobody can say with precise certainty how many coronavirus tests that the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need before those leagues can resume playing games. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The two sides of the Howard Frankland Bridge depict two very different pictures of the coronavirus situation in the Tampa Bay area.

Over the last week, Pinellas County has experienced a steady decline in the daily percent positivity for new cases. The number hovered around 9% last week and then reached a new low of 4.9% on Saturday.

Source: FDOH

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman praised the diligence of the community on social media, tweeting that the declining positivity rate can be attributed to “mask-wearing/enforcement” and “smart decisions by each” of the county’s residents.

Overnight COVID-19 data has the State of Florida at 11.4% positive and our community here in Pinellas/St. Pete at 5.7%.



Mask wearing/enforcement, smart decisions by each of you, and more. It all works. We're making progress. Keep at it! — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) July 25, 2020

According to the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County has also experienced a decline. The percent positivity for new cases was 17% on July 17 but dropped to 9.5% on Sunday – still more than double that of Pinellas.

Source: FDOH

So what’s the difference? One contributing factor may be the timeline of each county’s emergency orders.

Pinellas County officials issued an emergency order requiring face coverings at indoor, public spaces on June 24. It wasn’t until nearly two weeks later that Hillsborough County officials issued the same order.

Citing dozens of national and international studies, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that face coverings “are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.”

Even President Donald Trump, who has not often been seen in a mask tweeted a photo of himself in one last week, calling the act “patriotic.”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

“Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted.

