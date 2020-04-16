Coronavirus in Florida: State’s peak resource date moved back to early May

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Updated projections say Florida will reach its peak coronavirus impacts on May 3.

Data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine released last month originally predicted Florida would see the peak use of its resources on May 3. After a significant rise in cases over the following week, the date then moved up to April 21.

Projections now show Florida’s peak has been pushed back to May 3 again. The state’s highest number of deaths is expected on May 6 with an estimated 128 deaths projected.

Source: IHME

According to the data, researchers expect more than 4,700 deaths by Aug. 4 of this year.

A bit of good news came with the updated projections. The new projections show that Florida will not experience a shortage of hospital beds, or more specifically, ICU beds, which is an improvement from the previously estimated 760 ICU bed shortage.

Source: IHME

The models were developed using state and national public health data, as well as information from the World Health Organization, hospital capacity and utilization data.

Updates from the Florida Department of Health show that the state has now seen a total of 22,897 confirmed cases of the virus, up 378 from Wednesday evening.

Across the country, there have been 639,733 known cases and more than 31,000 deaths.

The new projection is the second The data is the first update to the original models since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

