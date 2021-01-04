By the numbers: How many vaccinations have been done in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Citrus counties fight an inoperative website to try to get their coronavirus vaccine, the state is releasing information about who has received doses of the vaccine so far.

Nearly 256,000 people have been immunized as of Jan. 2, according to data released daily by the Florida Department of Health, representing around 55 percent of Florida’s 533,000 total doses received.

The majority of those vaccinations— more than 39,000 of them— occurred on Dec. 30.

In the 10 counties that make up Tampa Bay and the surrounding area, Hardee County had the fewest vaccinations distributed with only 65.

By Monday, Hardee had 2,147 cases, that included 166 hospitalizations and 20 deaths— some of the lowest numbers across the area in one of the smallest counties.

Pinellas County, however, has provided the most vaccinations so far, with nearly 15,000 distributed by Jan 2. One of the most populous counties in Florida, Pinellas has had more than 46,000 positive cases of COVID-19, including just over 1,000 deaths.

No one in Florida has received the second dose of the vaccine yet.

Despite the problems many have had trying to make a vaccine appointment, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday reiterated his desire to vaccinate the state’s seniors first.

“Florida is putting seniors First and I’m pleased to announce four new actions that will continue our proactive approach to offering the vaccine to Floridians 65 and older, as well our continued efforts to vaccinate frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents,” he said.

As part of those new efforts, DeSantis directed Emergency Management to assume additional responsibilities in the administration of vaccines in the 3,000 assisted living facilities statewide, as well as identifying additional vaccination sites that can be open seven days a week.

“We want to see this vaccine administered as quickly as possible,” DeSantis said.