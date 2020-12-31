By the Numbers: How many Tampa Bay residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health is doling out vaccinations for the coronavirus across the state, mostly to health care and frontline workers, as well as residents that are 65 or older. Now, Tampa Bay area counties are adding to the more than 211,000 Floridians who have been vaccinated so far.

As of Thursday, all but three local counties have released plans of distribution to senior residents in the area.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the majority of vaccinations in Florida – more than 42,000 – have gone to those between the ages 55 and 64 years old, with the majority of vaccinations distributed on Dec. 29. More than 31,000 doses of the vaccine were received that day.

In the 10 counties that make up Tampa Bay and the surrounding areas, more than 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to health care workers and members of the 65 and older age group.

Locally, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties – both among the hardest-hit by the virus in Florida – have given the most doses of the vaccine so far. Both have distributed 1,058 doses.

Only 18 residents of Hardee County, one of the least populated in the area, have received the vaccine so far.

Vaccines are being distributed as Florida continues to see record spikes in new daily cases, with more than 17,000 new cases reported Thursday – the highest single-day report so far for the state.