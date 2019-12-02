Birth rates won’t maintain national population, CDC says

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Last year’s birth rates reached a record low, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The report shows a total of 3,791,712 births were registered in 2018. That’s a 2 percent drop compared to the previous year.

In order to maintain the current population, the report says American families need to have 2,100 births per 1,000 women.

The lower birth rates are happening in Florida as well.

Florida’s Department of Health reported 221,508 live births in 2018, down from 223,579 in 2017 and 225,018 in 2016.

According to the report, Florida had the highest birth rate of women between the ages 30 and 34.

Nationally, teen birth rates for girls 15 to 19 fell 7 percent in 2018, going from 18.8 births per 1,000 women in 2017 to 17.4 births per 1,000.

The same is happening in Florida, with live births to women between the ages of 15 and 19, falling to 9,828 in 2018 from 10,709 the previous year.

LATEST ‘BY THE NUMBERS’ HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss