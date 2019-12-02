Birth rates won’t maintain national population, CDC says

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Last year’s birth rates reached a record low, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The report shows a total of 3,791,712 births were registered in 2018. That’s a 2 percent drop compared to the previous year.

In order to maintain the current population, the report says American families need to have 2,100 births per 1,000 women.

The lower birth rates are happening in Florida as well.

Florida’s Department of Health reported 221,508 live births in 2018, down from 223,579 in 2017 and 225,018 in 2016.

According to the report, Florida had the highest birth rate of women between the ages 30 and 34.

Nationally, teen birth rates for girls 15 to 19 fell 7 percent in 2018, going from 18.8 births per 1,000 women in 2017 to 17.4 births per 1,000.

The same is happening in Florida, with live births to women between the ages of 15 and 19, falling to 9,828 in 2018 from 10,709 the previous year.

