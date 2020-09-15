Biden slightly ahead in Florida polls during Tampa stop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With only a few weeks until the presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Florida in hopes of garnering more of the state’s votes.

According to a new survey from Monmouth University where 428 of Florida’s registered voters show Biden has an overall lead of five points ahead of Trump in the Sunshine State.

Currently, President Trump leads a tight race among Florida voters age 65 and older – 49% support Trump to 47% backing Biden.

Trump also continues a narrow lead among military voters with a four point lead. Just over one-third of the state’s electorate reside in veteran or military households.

In central Florida, however, where a key portion of Florida’s voter population lives, Biden leads with 50 percent to Trump’s 44 percent. In 2016, Trump won central Florida by less than a percentage point.

Among voters of color, Biden holds a sizable lead of 70 percent to President Trump’s 22 percent although the lead is smaller among Latino voters specifically with Biden up 58 percent to Trump’s 32 percent.

Tuesday marked Biden’s first visit to the state with historically close elections, where he held a roundtable discussion with veterans.

After stopping in Tampa, Biden will travel to Kissimmee, where he’ll make another appeal to Hispanic and Latino voters at a Hispanic Heritage Month event.