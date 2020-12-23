Arby’s is Florida’s most hated restaurant, data finds

DAWSONVILLE, GA – JANUARY 25: General view of Arby’s Restaurant on January 25, 2018 in Dawsonville, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Arby’s)

TAMA, Fla (WFLA) – Many people found solace in the contactless convenience of fast food as coronavirus surged across the country, but Floridians of the Twitterverse have a grievance with one particular fast food restaurant.

Using geotagged Twitter data from the last three months, The Daring Kitchen tracked more than 180,000 negative tweets about fast food restaurants in each state.

They tracked tweets with direct phrases, such as “I hate McDonald’s” or “I hate Burger King,” in addition to several other negative phrases, such as “Arby’s is gross” or “Taco Bell is disgusting.”

Floridians had more negative tweets about Arby’s than any other fast food restaurant.

Here’s how different states tweeted abut some of the country’s most popular fast food chains:

1. Burger King – 15 states

2. McDonald’s – 11 states

3. Taco Bell – 9 states

4. Wendy’s – 5 states

5. Arby’s – 4 states

6. KFC – 4 states

7. Jack In The Box – 1 state

8. White Castle – 1 state