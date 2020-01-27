Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Alcohol plays role in another wrong-way crash in Tampa

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A man is facing charges of DUI manslaughter after a wrong-way crash killed two people near Tampa International Airport Sunday. Police say that alcohol played a factor in the fatal crash, and that isn’t uncommon as wrong-way crashes plague the Tampa Bay area.

Just a few months ago, a 19-year-old man caused a wrong-way crash in Clearwater after drinking three-fourths of a bottle of liquor, according to the police department.

Alcohol factors into wrong-way collisions

Take a look at the role alcohol plays in wrong-way crashes.

Source: NTSB

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, 69 percent of fatal wrong-way collisions involve alcohol.

The Florida Department of Safety and Motor Vehicles released a study in 2015 on wrong-way crashes between Feb. 2012 and Jan. 2015. The study came after 12 people were killed within a span of only seven months.

The study found that Hillsborough County had the fourth-highest number of wrong-way crashes in the state. Pinellas County had the sixth most wrong-way crashes.

Florida had a total of 1,490 wrong-way crashes and 96 fatalities in 2015. Tampa Bay had at least eight deaths resulting from wrong-way crashes in 2016, and two more in 2017.

While Florida Highway Patrol reports that wrong-way crashes are relatively rare, Tampa Bay leads the state in DUI arrests.

LATEST ‘BY THE NUMBERS’ HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills"

Former NBA scout says Kobe loved helping kids globally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former NBA scout says Kobe loved helping kids globally"

Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay"

Tampa Bay remembers Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay remembers Kobe Bryant"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids"

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss