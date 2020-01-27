Alcohol plays role in another wrong-way crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A man is facing charges of DUI manslaughter after a wrong-way crash killed two people near Tampa International Airport Sunday. Police say that alcohol played a factor in the fatal crash, and that isn’t uncommon as wrong-way crashes plague the Tampa Bay area.

Just a few months ago, a 19-year-old man caused a wrong-way crash in Clearwater after drinking three-fourths of a bottle of liquor, according to the police department.

Alcohol factors into wrong-way collisions Take a look at the role alcohol plays in wrong-way crashes. Source: NTSB Source: NTSB

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, 69 percent of fatal wrong-way collisions involve alcohol.

The Florida Department of Safety and Motor Vehicles released a study in 2015 on wrong-way crashes between Feb. 2012 and Jan. 2015. The study came after 12 people were killed within a span of only seven months.

The study found that Hillsborough County had the fourth-highest number of wrong-way crashes in the state. Pinellas County had the sixth most wrong-way crashes.

Florida had a total of 1,490 wrong-way crashes and 96 fatalities in 2015. Tampa Bay had at least eight deaths resulting from wrong-way crashes in 2016, and two more in 2017.

While Florida Highway Patrol reports that wrong-way crashes are relatively rare, Tampa Bay leads the state in DUI arrests.

