Alcohol plays role in another wrong-way crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A man is facing charges of DUI manslaughter after a wrong-way crash killed two people near Tampa International Airport Sunday. Police say that alcohol played a factor in the fatal crash, and that isn’t uncommon as wrong-way crashes plague the Tampa Bay area.
Just a few months ago, a 19-year-old man caused a wrong-way crash in Clearwater after drinking three-fourths of a bottle of liquor, according to the police department.
Alcohol factors into wrong-way collisions
Take a look at the role alcohol plays in wrong-way crashes.Source: NTSB
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, 69 percent of fatal wrong-way collisions involve alcohol.
The Florida Department of Safety and Motor Vehicles released a study in 2015 on wrong-way crashes between Feb. 2012 and Jan. 2015. The study came after 12 people were killed within a span of only seven months.
The study found that Hillsborough County had the fourth-highest number of wrong-way crashes in the state. Pinellas County had the sixth most wrong-way crashes.
Florida had a total of 1,490 wrong-way crashes and 96 fatalities in 2015. Tampa Bay had at least eight deaths resulting from wrong-way crashes in 2016, and two more in 2017.
While Florida Highway Patrol reports that wrong-way crashes are relatively rare, Tampa Bay leads the state in DUI arrests.
