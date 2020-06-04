70 graves of African Americans confirmed at site of lost cemetery in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) — Archaeologists from the University of South Florida’s Public Archaeology Network have confirmed that 70 graves of African Americans were found at what is now the site of the FrankCrum company in Clearwater.

Earlier this year, archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar at the site of 100 South Missouri Avenue. For decades, members of the Clearwater Heights community believed some graves were left behind at the site when St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery moved.

In the survey’s findings obtained by WFLA from the Florida Public Archaeology Network, researchers noted that the ground-penetrating radar survey of a small fraction of the cemetery “revealed around 70 possible burials.”

Researchers only explored a fifth of the cemetery, noting that part of the building sits on the site, which cannot be scanned by ground-penetrating radar.

Land purchased in 1909 by the all-black St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church was sold in 1955 after the cemetery was deemed unsuitable for additional burials and was possibly full.

In an email with WFLA, Public Archaeology Coordinator Rebecca O’Sullivan said once the go-ahead is given from its partners at the Upper Pinellas Branch of the NAACP, the full report will be available.

It’s the latest confirmed discovery in multiple lost African American graves around the Tampa Bay area that WFLA’s Rod Carter has followed throughout recent years.

Just last November, 145 graves were discovered under King High School, but as many as 268 people could have been buried in what was the Ridgewood Cemetery.

As far north as Brooksville, there have been at least 75 graves found.

LATEST BY THE NUMBERS NEWS: