MAP: 3 more Tampa Bay bars temporarily close again due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — As coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket around the Tampa Bay area, local businesses are temporarily shutting their doors again to help limit the spread of the virus.

With the significant influx of cases, more than a dozen restaurants and bars across Tampa Bay have once again temporarily closed their doors as employees test positive for coronavirus.

Though Florida bars and restaurants are not required to close if an employee contracts COVID-19, many like The Galley and Noble Crust in St. Pete have chosen to let patrons know of the cases through social media.

Some though, like Bar HWRD in South Tampa, have chosen to temporarily close their doors simply as a precaution.

“While we have implemented stringent cleaning and decontamination protocols, including a hiring of a weekly decontamination service, temperature checks, testing of our employee and various other safety measures, we have made the decision to not open doors until we feel it is safe to resume operations,” a post on Bar HWRD’s Facebook page says.

The latest in temporary closures came from The Orpheum, Crowbar and Skipper’s Smokehouse, all of which are located in Hillsborough County.

Social media posts came on Saturday night from all three locations, for different reasons. The Orpheum says multiple employees tested positive for the virus. At Crowbar, a staff member came into contact with someone who tested positive.

Tampa Bay eateries are not alone.

Bar and restaurant owners across the country are navigating uncharted territory when it comes to reopening their businesses.

The James Beard Foundation polled more than 1,400 owners of mostly-independent restaurants. They found only one in five owners in cities that were shut down in April said they were sure that they could sustain their businesses until business returns to normal.

Hillsborough County has nearly 6,000 cases while Pinellas has close to 3,800.

The state’s tally of total coronavirus cases reached higher than 100,000 on Monday.

