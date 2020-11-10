2 million Floridians await Supreme Court decision on Affordable Care Act

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Supreme Court met on Tuesday morning to decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act – a decade after it was passed – as nearly 2 million Floridians are waiting to find out the fate of the future of their health insurance.

This week’s arguments before the court – the third significant challenge to the act – were led by Republicans who insisted that the entire Affordable Care Act should be voided because the tax penalty for the uninsured was eliminated by Congress. This is the third attempt by conservatives to eliminate the ACA.

Floridians had record enrollment in Obamacare for 2020 with more than 1.9 million people, an increase of more than 7% from 2019. Florida has the highest share of all ACA participants in the country, making up 16.8% of the nation’s total enrollees. That even surpasses California’s 13.5%.

Around 13% of the state’s residents remain uninsured, but the rate of Florida’s uninsured residents has dropped steadily from 21.5% in 2012. This includes about 20% of the working population between ages 18 and 65 and around 8 percent of children under 18 years old, according to the National Health Interview Survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which monitors the health of the nation.

Open enrollment for 2021 continues until Nov. 21, and Florida is currently on track to lead the country in ACA enrollment for another year.

More than 23 million people are currently enrolled in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is expected to uphold the ACA, and a decision is expected by the spring of 2021.

