Boom by the Bay becomes largest Fourth of July celebration in Tampa’s history

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – All eyes were on Tampa last night for it’s newly created Boom by the Bay Fourth of July fireworks display.

Boom By The Bay, which had a cost of $200,000 that was funded by private entities funded was Tampa’s biggest fireworks display to date.

According to spokesperson, Ashley Bauman said “a few hundred thousand” packed Riverwalk’s 2.5 miles as fireworks lit up the sky.

Just under 33,000 shells of fireworks were left when all was said and done.

Last years display garnered a lot of criticism on social media, only lasting approximately less than ten minutes for a crowd a fraction of the size of this year’s event.

The Tampa Fireworks were pathetic. They went off 5mins early and lasted a total of 9mins. People were still pulling into the parking garage. pic.twitter.com/laIgk1ERw2 — Daniel Gerard (@DanDGerard) July 5, 2018

#Tampa …seriously….after last year’s dud the #fireworks were once again rubbish. Early and little. Thanks/nothanks — Lori Oleskewicz (@LoriO24) July 5, 2018

This year’s received a much better reaction on social media, with one Twitter user saying Mayor Jane Castor “has hit a homer” with Boom by the Bay.