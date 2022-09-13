PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Do you remember playing Pac-Man in the arcade or Sonic the Hedgehog on your old gaming console growing up?

You can relive the nostalgia at one of the largest retro video game stores in the U.S. that is located right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Unlimited Video Games Superstore, previously known as M&M, is located in Pinellas Park. The store is known for buying, selling, and trading all things video games.

Inside, customers can find tens of thousands of video games from several different decades.

“I normally catch people off guard with the vast array of products we carry. We have a lot of old retro video games that you can’t find anymore,” Unlimited Video Games Superstore Co-Owner Gregg Lonkey said.

Unlimited Video games also has an arcade where customers can pay $5 to play for the day. Dozens of arcade game machines are lined up against the walls, including Frogger, Mortal Kombat, and even Robotron.

“All the games we have here are from an era when games were just meant to be fun. They’re timeless. Kids don’t notice that they’re old, they just notice that they’re fun,” Lonkey said.

Lonkey also said if you do choose to come in to sell some of your old video games, bring them in even if they may be missing some parts.

“We buy just about everything, including the stuff you don’t think we would, especially the older stuff,” he said.

Unlimited Video Games Superstore is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check out their website for more details.